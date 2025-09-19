Person injured in crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A person was injured in a crash in North Versailles on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the area of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Port Perry Road at 2:30 p.m.

A car with heavy damage to its side sat off the road nearby.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group