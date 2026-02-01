Person killed, another injured in Butler County crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person died in a crash at a busy intersection in Penn Township, Butler County, on Friday.

Butler County 911 officials told Channel 11 that a crash at the intersection of Route 8 and Airport Road was reported after 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Our partners at Butler Radio confirmed that one person died in the crash. Another person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

