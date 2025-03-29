Person killed in crash on Route 422 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A person is dead after a crash in Butler County.

Butler County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that first responders were called to State Route 422 just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson confirms a person was killed in the crash.

Westbound SR 422 is shut down at the Mitchell Hill exit while first responders are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

