Person killed in early-morning fire in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after an early-morning fire in South Park Township.

Officials with the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department say first responders were called to a residential structure fire with reported entrapment on Mike Reed Drive.

Channel 11 crews were on scene around 2:30 a.m. to see multiple crews surrounding a building.

Crews reportedly arrived to find smoke showing from a garage, and one person was found dead inside the home.

Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group