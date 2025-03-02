Person killed in early-morning West Mifflin crash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A person died in an early morning crash in West Mifflin.

The crash happened on Kennywood Boulevard between Glenn Street and E Mifflin Street after 4 a.m., according to police.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw a vehicle with severe damage to the driver’s side.

Our crew also saw the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

A section of Kennywood Boulevard was closed for around three hours while first responders were on scene.

The roadway is now open but with restrictions in both directions due to a damaged attenuator, a PennDOT said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

