Local

Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on crash in Shaler Township on Tuesday night.

First responders were called to Lameisa Street at Mount Royal Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaler police said other occupants of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Mount Royal Boulevard is closed between Pennview Street and Kenneth Drive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Truck possibly stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicle
  • Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh police, dies at 97
  • Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12
  • VIDEO: Woman dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into garage in Lincoln-Lemington
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read