Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on crash in Shaler Township on Tuesday night.

First responders were called to Lameisa Street at Mount Royal Boulevard just after 10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaler police said other occupants of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Mount Royal Boulevard is closed between Pennview Street and Kenneth Drive.

