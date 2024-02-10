Person rescued from embankment in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — A person was rescued from an embankment in Avalon.
Allegheny County dispatchers say, police officers, firefighters, and medics were called to the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters appeared to use a rope to pull the person up.
Investigators say that person was taken to a hospital.
Tow trucks have also been called to the scene.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group