Person rescued from embankment in Avalon

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

A person was rescued from an embankment in Avalon.

AVALON, Pa. — A person was rescued from an embankment in Avalon.

Allegheny County dispatchers say, police officers, firefighters, and medics were called to the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters appeared to use a rope to pull the person up.

Investigators say that person was taken to a hospital.

Tow trucks have also been called to the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

