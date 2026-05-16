Person shot in Fayette County, police looking for suspect

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was shot in Fayette County.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said the shooting happened on Hillview Lane in Saltlick Township at 6:25 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said one person was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

An actor was identified but is not in custody at this time.

Police said the investigation is still active and more information will be released as it is made available.

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