70-year-old man shot, robbed outside Pittsburgh nursing home

PITTSBURGH — There’s a large police presence outside a nursing home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood after a person was shot.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatch official tells us first responders were called to Frankstown Avenue near the Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police say a 70-year-old man found outside the lobby of the nursing home was shot through the stomach. He told first responders that he was robbed of cash and his wedding band by an unknown man.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in critical condition. It’s currently unknown if the victim lived at the facility.

Police say they found a crime scene in the nursing home’s parking lot.

The facility is on lockdown.

Pittsburgh police’s violent crime unit is investigating.

