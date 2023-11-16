Man shot outside Wilkinsburg AutoZone

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the AutoZone in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Highway at around 11:15 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene tell Channel 11 the victim was working on a car when he was shot multiple times.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida spoke with a man who was in the passenger seat of the car the victim was working on. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

A detective told Channel 11 that the victim was shot three or more times and the suspect got away on foot. The suspect is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, husky and in dark clothing.

The detective said it’s possible the suspect got into a gray truck close to Wendy’s.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

