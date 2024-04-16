Local

Person shows up to Pittsburgh-area hospital with gunshot wound, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Person shows up to Pittsburgh-area hospital with gunshot wound, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police.

Police said the person was reported to have been shot in the McKees Rocks area.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police were initially called to the 500 block of Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township around 3:30 p.m.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 News through 6:30 p.m. and on WPXI.com.

Officers are working to locate a crime scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out
  • Man accused of starving 5-year-old daughter to death
  • Kinder Academy abruptly shuts down 2 Allegheny County locations, leaves families seeking childcare
  • VIDEO: Fayette County DA determined to solve murder of 83-year-old man
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read