Person shows up to Pittsburgh-area hospital with gunshot wound, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police.

Police said the person was reported to have been shot in the McKees Rocks area.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police were initially called to the 500 block of Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township around 3:30 p.m.

Officers are working to locate a crime scene.

