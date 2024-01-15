2 people injured after stabbing in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — Two people were stabbed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Wilner Drive at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a woman who had been stabbed in her chest. She was able to talk to officers but was in critical condition. That woman is now in stable condition and is recovering at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Police also learned about a second victim who was stabbed in the back. That victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers said they would share more details about the second victim later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group