Washington County Man wanted for allegedly hitting woman with car arrested in West Virginia

A man from Washington County who was wanted by police after he allegedly hit a woman with a car was arrested in West Virginia.

The North Strabane Township Police Department posted on Facebook on Saturday that a tip had resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Michael Holt.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Holt was arrested at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Holt was wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person charges.

