Person taken to hospital after crash that sheared off the bottom of a utility pole in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning crash in Pittsburgh, where a utility pole was sheared and a home damaged.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatch official tells Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS responded to Kunkle Avenue in the city’s California-Kirkbride area around 7:40 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw a van with front-end damage and a shattered back windshield being put on a tow truck. The bottom part of a nearby utility pole was sheared off, with live wires hanging down to the ground.

The crash also caused some damage to a nearby home.

The 911 official said one person was taken to an area hospital from the scene. Their condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group