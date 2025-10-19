Person taken to hospital after getting trapped under downed wires in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital on Sunday after reportedly getting trapped under downed wires in South Park Township.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor confirms emergency crews were called to Evans Park at 2:18 p.m.

According to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a person trapped under wires that a tree had brought down.

First responders stabilized the person until the power was secured, officials say. The person was freed and taken to a local trauma center. A medical helicopter was requested, but couldn’t fly due to the weather.

Crews then worked to clear the downed tree and let park guests leave.

Broughton VFD officials tell Channel 11 that witnesses reported a possible lightning strike caused the tree to fall, bringing down the pole and wires. Officials say high wind could also have been a factor, though the true cause is not currently known.

