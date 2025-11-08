Teen boy shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A teen was shot in Homestead on Friday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 100 block of East 12th Avenue at 9:58 p.m.
Allegheny County Police said a teen boy who had been shot was found at the scene.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
