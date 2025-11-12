Pet rescue donating to Pittsburgh area food bank from every adoption in November

PITTSBURGH — A new partnership is helping to give pets a home and feed local families.

Throughout November, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh will donate $10 from every pet adoption to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The adoption initiative seeks to encourage adoptions while aiding individuals and families in need.

“HARP’s mission has always been about more than saving animals. It’s about keeping families together,” HARP Executive Director Dan Cody said. “When people struggle, their pets often feel it too. This partnership helps ensure that no one in our community, two- or four-legged, goes hungry.”

HARP also supports more than 800 pet families through Ellie’s Pet Pantry. The pantry has provided more than 70,000 pounds of pet food to local households so far this year.

HARP tells anyone interested in aiding their initiative to adopt a pet or donate food, supplies or funds, which you can do by clicking here.

