Peters Township School District warning residents about data breach

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Peters Township School District is notifying people about a data breach.

According to information we received from the Maine Attorney General’s Office, nearly 13,000 people are affected, including a resident of Maine.

The district said its computer system was accessible to an unknown user from Feb. 11 to April 5 in 2022.

The names and social security numbers of the victims may have been compromised.

The district is offering credit monitoring through Equifax at no cost to those affected.

