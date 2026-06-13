Peters Township spray park scheduled to reopen after malfunction caused closure

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Peters Township spray park is scheduled to reopen this weekend after a malfunction caused a temporary closure.

Information shared by Peters Township Parks and Recreation on Friday said the Aqua Park will reopen Saturday.

“Thank you for your patience during our closure. We can’t wait to see you again,” a parks spokesperson said.

The Aqua Park is about 10 months old, but a malfunction this week forced a shutdown. Officials said a half-inch hose flew off the filtration line, and water damaged the control box that runs the filtration system.

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They’re hopeful that Vortex, the equipment manufacturer and installer, can fly a technician in on Thursday.

Anyone who had a birthday party scheduled at the park when it was closed will receive a refund, officials said.

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