Peters Township spray park forced to close by major malfunction

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Families have to rethink their plans after a local spray park was forced to close.

Peters Township officials say there is a major malfunction at the Aqua Park.

When Channel 11 visited the park on Wednesday, it was empty.

Parents and kids we spoke with kept telling us the same thing: “It’s brand-new.”

The Aqua Park is actually about 10 months old, but a malfunction this week forced Peters Township to shut it down.

We started looking into this after frustrated parents contacted us, saying birthday parties were canceled and they didn’t know why.

The park, which opened last summer, suffered a major malfunction within the last week, causing damage and forcing it to close.

Families who didn’t know about the closure continued to show up Thursday with their swimsuits on.

“Today is my son’s birthday. I just spent $100 on a membership. It didn’t say anything on the website that it was broken. He’s going to be brokenhearted,” one parent said.

We didn’t find any closure notices on the township’s parks and recreation website.

But Parks and Rec did share this post on Facebook this past Friday.

Township officials say they contacted families who had birthday parties scheduled this week.

They told us a half-inch hose flew off the filtration line, and water damaged the control box that runs the filtration system. They’re hopeful that Vortex, the equipment manufacturer and installer, can fly a technician in on Thursday.

For now, there’s no estimate for when the park will reopen, leaving families looking for other ways to cool off.

Township leaders say every family with a birthday party booked at the Aqua Park will receive a refund.

The township is also offering those families the use of a park pavilion at no charge.

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