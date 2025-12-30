Phase one of new ‘Esplanade Project’ begins; kicks off massive expansion plan for North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Even after 25 years, the “New North Shore” is not done yet.

More restaurants, shops and even a Ferris wheel are coming as part of the “Esplanade Project.”

Phase one of construction is expected to begin in the new year.

Along the Ohio River in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood, there are about 15 empty acres.

CEO of Piatt Companies, Lucus Piatt, says that will drastically change.

“We’re finally seeing more residential in the North Shore, which is great,” Piatt said.

About 300 apartments will be built in the first phase of the $740 million project, along with 100 condos plus houseboats and 160,000 square feet of restaurants and retail.

“We’re going to look back on the Esplanade as the impetus for all the growth that occurs up through Chateau and really the extension for what I think has been very successful for the north shore,” Piatt said.

3 weeks ago, shovels finally moved dirt, marking a moment 10 years in the making.

While it’s still hard to imagine now, the project is expected to be done by 2029.

“We want to have the Ferris wheel that people see that lures people to the site, but we want all the other things to be the reason people stay,” Piatt said.

The Ferris wheel will sit on top of a two-story building and will take riders more than 250 feet above the Ohio River.

“George Ferris lived and died a couple blocks over, so for us it makes a ton of sense to bring a Ferris wheel to Pittsburgh that’s going to be overlooking the city and up the Ohio River. Beautiful, beautiful views,” said Piatt.

Part of the project also brings the Three Rivers Heritage Trail closer to the river.

“It’s true river life. This trail is going to be rebuilt, so you’re going to be able to take your bike from our site all the way to Washington D.C. This project opens up 200 acres along the riverfront. It’s going to create a really great riverfront community long term,” Piatt said.

