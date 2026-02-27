PHEAA announces no-essay scholarship for Pennsylvania students

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency has announced a new scholarship program for Pennsylvania students, and you don’t even have to write an essay.

On Tuesday, the PHEEA announced the that 2026-27 college students, graduate students and their parents can enter for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship through the PA Forward Student Loan Program.

“The PA Forward Student Loan Program enables students to cover the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition with an affordable private education loan,” said Sen. Wayne Fontana, who is the chairman of the PHEAA board of directors in a release. “We are proud that we’ve been able to establish this program and aid students in another way in affording their dreams of higher education. W’e been able to take that step further and offer a scholarship sweepstakes to make college even more affordable for those lucky winners.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group