Philles select Pittsburgh native in 19th round of MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh community came together this week to celebrate a local athlete getting ready to live out his baseball dreams.

They held a block party on Thursday in Highland Park for Robert Phelps, 21, a Pittsburgh Allderdice graduate who grew up playing baseball in the 14th Ward Baseball Association. This past Monday, the Philies selected him in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.

“I’ve been playing in the city league since I was seven years old and to be 21 now and still have the connections and the friends that are still coming out to support me, it’s unbelievable,” Phelps told Channel 11.

Phelps told us he was heading to Philadelphia on Friday to sign his contract and then go to play rookie ball in Florida.

