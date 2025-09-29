Philly firm adds to local multifamily holdings with big North Hills buy

PITTSBURGH — Berger Investments, a Wayne-based multifamily investor and developer, has made a big buy in the Pittsburgh area.

According to real estate records and the company’s website, Berger is the new owner of The View North Hills, a 436-unit apartment complex a short drive from Ross Park Mall near McKnight Road in Ross Township.

Real estate transaction records indicate a North Hills Property Owner LLC bought the complex at 1000 Johnanna Dr. in Ross Township for a deed transfer price of $37.69 million, or a little less than $86,500 a unit, and Berger includes the property among its portfolio on its website.

The company didn’t respond for comment.

