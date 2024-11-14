Local

Photos with Santa available at South Hills Village

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Photos with Santa available at South Hills Village

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Families can now take photos with Santa at the South Hills Village Mall.

Santa arrived at the mall on Thursday and is now available for visits after 1:30 p.m.

Children can take pictures with Santa Nov. 15-26 Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The scheduled changes on Nov. 27 when Santa will be available on Sunday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Last-minute meetings with Santa will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

An event for children with special needs and their families will be held privately on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

