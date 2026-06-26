Picklesburgh to introduce pickleball courts at Arts Landing in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh, the annual festival in Downtown Pittsburgh, will introduce pickleball courts at Arts Landing, featuring tournament play, free instructional clinics and uniquely designed courts with commissioned public artwork.

The new attraction will be available during the festival, scheduled for July 16-19.

The addition comes as the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Pickleball Warehouse collaborate to bring the sport to the festival experience.

The new pickleball courts at Arts Landing address years of public requests to incorporate the sport into Picklesburgh. This expansion is part of broader investments aimed at growing the festival and providing new, lasting amenities for public enjoyment in Downtown Pittsburgh.

President Jeremy Waldrup and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, stated the long-awaited inclusion of pickleball was made possible by investments in Arts Landing. He noted that incorporating pickleball into the festival footprint helps to grow and evolve the event. Waldrup added that these new courts represent the latest amenity for the public to enjoy for years to come, emphasizing that such investments are crucial for Downtown Pittsburgh.

Alexa Gervasi, owner of the Pickleball Warehouse, highlighted the unique connection between the sport and the festival.

“People often ask if Pickleball has anything to do with pickles — and this weekend, it does,” Gervasi said. Her organization will offer clinics, tournaments, open play and competitive opportunities, inviting those curious about the sport to experience it.

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, expressed enthusiasm for the new courts.

“Arts Landing is all about bringing people together Downtown,” Ingram said. She noted that Picklesburgh provides an ideal opportunity to welcome the community to the new pickleball courts, thanking the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership for making Arts Landing a key part of the festival.

Artist Sharmistha Ray created a vibrant ground mural for the new pickleball courts at Arts Landing. Titled “Geometry of Play,” the artwork marks the first installation of its kind in the region. This piece is among 23 works by 10 artists featured in the Cultural Trust’s inaugural public art program for Arts Landing. The mural, painted directly onto the playing surface, merges game design with abstract painting through interlocking patterns of circles, triangles and grids, creating a dynamic visual experience as players move across the court.

Following the conclusion of Picklesburgh on July 19, the newly installed pickleball courts at Arts Landing will remain open for public use.

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