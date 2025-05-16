Pickup truck crashes into Baldwin home, leaving behind large hole

BALDWIN, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a home in Baldwin Friday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Agnew Road.

Deputy Chris Barker of the Baldwin Independent Fire Company said the truck sheared a gas meter and water line before hitting the home.

Barker said the driver of the truck then ran from the scene.

A husband and wife who live in the home were relocated.

Crews have since removed the truck and are boarding up the hole.

No one was hurt in the crash.

