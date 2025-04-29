Pickup truck crashes into hole created by water main break in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a hole caused by a large water main break in South Park Township on Tuesday morning.

Riggs Road is closed between Derbyshire Drive and Piney Bluff Drive as crews work to repair the break.

No one was injured in the crash.

Around 50 customers are impacted by the break. Pennsylvania American Water said they anticipate repairs will be completed later today.

