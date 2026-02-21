Pim Neill Day proclaimed in Pittsburgh, young scout going for life-time record

PITTSBURGH — Friday became the first Pim Neill Day in the City of Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s an amazing story to see that many cookies is an amazing feat,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor.

This 6-year-old Mt Washington girl captured the attention of the Mayor after selling more than 75,000 Girl Scout Cookies across all 50 states.

Her one video posted to TikTok now has nearly 6 million views.

Her family says social media helped turn a traditional fundraiser into a viral movement.

“I think it’s amazing what her story is to so many people and how many people she has inspired,” O’Connor said.

Channel 11 first introduced you to Pim after she broke the record for selling the most Girl Scout cookie boxes sold in a season.

That was 75,000 boxes.

Now, she wants to break another record, to sell the most boxes sold in a lifetime career: 180,000.

Right now, she’s at 117,000 boxes and counting.

“Credit to her. She was very aggressive in getting me to buy cookies. She wrote a letter and I said yes,” O’Connor said.

