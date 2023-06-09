Pine-Richland School District investigating ‘racist’ photo involving middle school students

Pine-Richland School District is investigating a racist photo involving two middle school students taken in a bathroom earlier this week.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the district said it is aware of a photo that is “completely inappropriate and offensive.” The photo was taken during field day activities, according to the letter.

Letter Pine-Richland School District sent a letter home to families regarding a photo.

Administrators are conducting an investigation and will take appropriate steps, the letter states. A district spokeswoman told Channel 11 Northern Regional Police were made aware of the incident but, as it is not a criminal matter, are not investigating.

