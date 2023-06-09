Local

Pine-Richland School District investigating ‘racist’ photo involving middle school students

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pine-Richland (WPXI)

Pine-Richland School District is investigating a racist photo involving two middle school students taken in a bathroom earlier this week.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the district said it is aware of a photo that is “completely inappropriate and offensive.” The photo was taken during field day activities, according to the letter.

Administrators are conducting an investigation and will take appropriate steps, the letter states. A district spokeswoman told Channel 11 Northern Regional Police were made aware of the incident but, as it is not a criminal matter, are not investigating.

