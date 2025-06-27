Pirates add lefty, sign Génesis Cabrera to Major League deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera to a one-year, Major League contract, the club announced.

To make room for him on the roster, the Pirates optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Indianapolis and designated fellow righty Hunter Stratton for assignment.

Cabrera elected free agency on Tuesday after he was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 28-year-old made 15 appearances between the Cubs and New York Mets this season and posted a 6.35 ERA across 17 innings.

Cabrera, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues between four different teams. In his career, the left-hander is 17-14 with a 4.03 ERA and five saves across 287 appearances. In 292.2 innings, Cabrera’s allowed 253 hits, walked 142 and struck out 283 batters.

