Pirates add six prospects to 40-man roster; slugger Esmerlyn Valdez among them

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have protected six prospects from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft by adding them to their 40-man roster.

The additions include:

OF/1B Esmerlyn Valdez

RHP Brandan Bidois

INF Jack Brannigan

RHP Wilber Dotel

RHP Antwone Kelly

LHP Tyler Samaniego

Valdez was named the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year after a strong season split between High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona. He led the Pirates’ system with 26 home runs and combined to slash .286/.376/.520 with 25 doubles, two triples and 86 RBI.

