Pirates in agreement with Ryan O’Hearn on 2-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to bolster their offense after agreeing to a two-year, $29 million deal with free agent Ryan O’Hearn, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now. The deal is pending a physical.

O’Hearn began the 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles and was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline. Combined between the two clubs, the 32-year-old slashed .281/.366/.437 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 63 RBI and three stolen bases. Though he bats left-handed, O’Hearn had relatively even splits with an .832 OPS against righties and a .795 OPS against lefty pitchers. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

O’Hearn’s career resurgence began after joining the Orioles in 2023. Over the last three seasons, he has a .277/.343/.445 batting line (122 OPS+) with 64 doubles, five triples, 46 home runs and 182 RBI across 398 games.

