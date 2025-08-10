Pirates battle but fall in marathon; Reds pull away late

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense continued to apply pressure on the Cincinnati Reds but couldn’t win the marathon in a 14-8 loss at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates starter Mike Burrows held the Reds (62-57) scoreless through the first three innings but allowed four runs in the third. Elly De La Cruz singled home a run to break the scoreless tie and Miguel Andujar lined a three-run home run to left.

The Pirates (51-68) came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth before tying the game 4-all in the fifth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa knocked home a pair with a double to left and scored on Spencer Horwitz’s single. The following inning, Jack Suwinski plated Bryan Reynolds from third with a groundout to second.

Cincinnati regained the lead by scoring three runs off Yohan Ramírez (1-1) in the sixth. Noelvi Marte hit a go-ahead run-scoring double and Spencer Steer followed with a two-run two-bagger. After the Pirates pushed across a run on pinch-hitter Andrew McCutchen’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh, Steer added some insurance for the Reds with a two-run homer off Dauri Moreta in the top of the eighth.

