Pirates blank Nationals with pitch-perfect plan

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates flawlessly executed a pitching plan with an effective first inning from Mason Montgomery, followed by six shutout innings from Carmen Mlodzinski in a 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 2-0 PIT: The Pirates (11-7) struck for two runs against Nats starter Jake Irvin (1-2). Marcell Ozuna plated Bryan Reynolds with a base hit to right field and Nick Gonzales legged out an infield single, which allowed Ryan O’Hearn to score from third base.

Key Moments

The two Pirates’ runs in the first inning came thanks to a two-out rally. After Oneil Cruz and Brandon Lowe struck out to start things off, five straight Pirates reached. The Nationals (8-10) were never able to answer.

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