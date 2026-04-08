Pirates bounce back to beat Padres; Paul Skenes flirts with no-hitter

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the offense bounced back for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Bottom 5th, 2-0 PIT: Oneil Cruz broke the scoreless tie with a double down the third base line against Nick Pivetta (1-2). Spencer Horwitz and Konnor Griffin scored on the play.

Top 7th, 2-1 PIT: Xander Bogaerts connected on a solo home run to left field with one out off Paul Skenes, knocking the Pirates’ starter out of the game.

Bottom 8th, 7-1 PIT: With the bases loaded, Nick Gonzales doubled home two runs off Adrián Morejón and Jake Mangum followed with a pinch-hit RBI single. Konnor Griffin plated two more after ripping a single to left-center.

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