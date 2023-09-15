Local

Pirates celebrate legend as ‘Clemente Day’ recognized across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — State and local leaders gathered outside PNC Park Friday morning to recognize Sept. 15 as Clemente Day across Pennsylvania.

The ceremony is the first event of many commemorating Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

State Sen. Devlin Robinson, State Rep. Aerion Abney, and Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald formally issued the resolution.

In the spirit of Clemente’s community service, Pirates players, coaches, front office staff and members of the Clemente family will participate in the Pirates annual Clemente Day of service. Volunteers will donate their time to five service projects supporting the community. Each of the four Pirates Charities pillars: youth baseball and softball, military support, cancer support and mental health will be represented.

A fifth project supporting Pittsburgh’s Hispanic community with take place at the Latino Community Center.

