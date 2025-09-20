Pirates celebrating fans during final homestand of the season

PITTSBURGH — Fan Appreciation Weekend kicked off Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates started their series against the Oakland Athletics.

This event, sponsored by Sheetz, is a gesture of gratitude from the Pirates to their fans, offering special savings, events and promotions during the final homestand of the season.

“Fan Appreciation Weekend is our chance to recognize the people who make Pirates baseball possible,” said Pirates President Travis Williams.

Fans will enjoy 25% discounts on tickets, select merchandise, and ballpark favorites, like hot dogs and nachos.

The weekend kicks off with a Miller Lite Happy Hour on Friday, featuring half-priced drinks for fans 21 and older. Friday night will conclude with the season’s final Zambelli Fireworks Night, also presented by Sheetz.

On Saturday, fans can meet Pirates alum Jack Wilson at the Pirates Clubhouse Store and create their own Topps card. Sunday will feature numerous prize giveaways and the Shirts Off Our Backs promotion, where fans can win game-used jerseys.

Games start at 6:40 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s first pitch is at 1:35 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group