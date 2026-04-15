Pirates comeback effort falls short vs. Nats; curious late-game decision backfires

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

A curious late-game decision may have cost the Pittsburgh Pirates in a comeback attempt that came up short resulting in a 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 3-0 WSH: The first five batters of the game reached against Mitch Keller and the Nationals (8-9) pushed across three runs. Brady House, Daylen Lile and CJ Abrams all recorded RBI singles.

Bottom 1st, 3-1 WSH: Brandon Lowe connected on a solo home run to right field off left-hander PJ Poulin, who was used as an opener for righty Miles Mikolas. Lowe has homered in each of his last three games (four HRs total).

Top 3rd, 4-1 WSH: Abrams hit his second homer in as many games, a solo shot to right off Keller (1-1) to tack on another run for the Nats.

Top 4th, 5-1 WSH: Keller’s struggles continued in the fourth. With two on and two out, Luis García Jr. drove home a run with a single to right field.

Bottom 4th, 5-3 WSH: Marcell Ozuna collected his first RBI with the Pirates (10-7) on a run-scoring double to left field against Mikolas. Nick Gonzales tacked on another with a groundout to second base, which plated Bryan Reynolds from third base.

Bottom 5th, 5-4 WSH: Joey Bart first home run of the season was off Mikolas and knocked the right-hander out of the game. The solo shot just barely cleared Lile’s glove at the left field wall.

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