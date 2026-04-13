Body found in Upper St. Clair; police investigating

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Upper St. Clair on Monday.

Investigators are in a wooded area off the 80 block of McMurray Road.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to Channel 11 that they’ve been called to the scene to assist.

No other information was immediately available.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story as more information becomes available.

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