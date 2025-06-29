Pirates continue to sizzle, erupt for season-high 12 runs in win over Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The temperatures in Pittsburgh over the weekend were hot. Maybe the cause was the Pirates’ bats radiating heat for three straight days.

The Pirates’ offense continued to sizzle and set a season high in runs in their 12-1 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep.

The Pirates (35-50) erupted for five runs, all with two outs, off Mets starter Frankie Montas in the first inning.

Ke’Bryan Hayes opened the scoring with a two-run single to center. Oneil Cruz followed with a two-run home run as the first of back-to-back home runs with Tommy Pham.

