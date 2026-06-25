‘Heartbreaking’: Couple mourning loss of pets, home after Carnegie apartment fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A community is rallying around a couple who lost everything in a fire in Carnegie.

The flames broke out on Court Street early Monday morning. Now the back of the home is charred black and the siding is melting off.

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“Heartbreaking. I haven’t been able to sleep. The silence is absolutely deafening. It just doesn’t feel right,” Jordan Carter told Channel 11.

Carter is mourning the loss of not only her home, but her dog and two cats that were killed when her apartment went up in flames.

Carter and her boyfriend live in one unit, and another family lives next door. The couple wasn’t home when the fire started — but got calls from their friends, and showed up within minutes.

While she’s grateful no one was hurt, she still can’t believe her pets are gone.

“They were a big part of my life. I’ve always been an animal lover. For me, I don’t really choose animals; they choose me. It’s just so sad,” she said.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the couple.

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