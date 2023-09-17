Pirates dominated by Yankees’ bullpen in 6-3 loss

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates fell to the New York Yankees 6-3 on Saturday night in front of a mostly packed house.

After a strong outing against the Atlanta Braves last Sunday, Pirates’ starter Luis Ortiz saw his accuracy issues resurface, throwing six walks in 4.2 innings. Yankees’ starter Luke Weaver didn’t do much better, but New York’s bullpen managed to hold down the fort for him with five shutout frames.

Pirates’ starter Luis Ortiz allowed three runs in the first inning. Pittsburgh second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae led off the bottom of the inning with a walk, and left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a first-pitch homer to close the gap to 3-2.

First baseman Alfonso Rivas doubled off the Clemente Wall to open the second, but the Pirates stranded him there.

Giancarlo Stanton hammered a slider to left to make it 4-2 in the third. The Pirates pulled back within a run in the bottom of the frame via small ball. Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled, Jack Suwinski grounded out to move him to third, and Endy Rodríguez lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Hayes.

