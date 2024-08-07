Pirates fall flat in rain-interrupted affair with Padres

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Tuesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres at PNC Park was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Pirates are probably wishing play didn’t resume.

Relievers Jake Woodford and Kyle Nicolas combined to allow four runs in the fifth inning while the Pirates (56-56) were shutout by the Padres (62-52) in a 6-0 loss.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group