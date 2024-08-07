Local

Pirates fall flat in rain-interrupted affair with Padres

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Tuesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres at PNC Park was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Pirates are probably wishing play didn’t resume.

Relievers Jake Woodford and Kyle Nicolas combined to allow four runs in the fifth inning while the Pirates (56-56) were shutout by the Padres (62-52) in a 6-0 loss.

