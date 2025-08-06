Pirates fall short in rubber match vs. Giants; can’t hold late lead

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t hold their late lead and were defeated 4-2 by the San Francisco Giants in Wednesday’s rubber match at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Nick Gonzales delivered a two-out RBI single to give the Pirates (49-66) a lead in the first inning.

Pirates starter Andrew Heaney retired 12 in a row before Jerar Encarnacion tattooed a solo homer to left in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group