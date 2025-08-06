Local

Pirates fall short in rubber match vs. Giants; can’t hold late lead

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Giants Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Nick Gonzales hits an RBI single off of San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t hold their late lead and were defeated 4-2 by the San Francisco Giants in Wednesday’s rubber match at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Nick Gonzales delivered a two-out RBI single to give the Pirates (49-66) a lead in the first inning. 

Pirates starter Andrew Heaney retired 12 in a row before Jerar Encarnacion tattooed a solo homer to left in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1. 

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read