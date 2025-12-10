Pirates land pop 5 pick in MLB Draft Lottery

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the seventh straight year, the Pittsburgh Pirates will have a top 10th pick. The Pirates will be picking fifth overall in the 2026 MLB draft.

It’s the first time the Pirates held the fifth overall pick since 1990, when they took high school right-handed pitcher Kurt Miller.

Entering Tuesday night’s draft lottery, the Pirates had the third-best odds (16.81%) to land the No. 1 pick behind only the Chicago White Sox (27.73%) and Minnesota Twins (22.18%).

