Pirates lifeless again, swept by White Sox

This one was over before it even started. What a sad statement to write considering the Pittsburgh Pirates were playing the American League-worst Chicago White Sox.

Miguel Vargas hit a three-run home run off Andrew Heaney in the top of the first inning to give the White Sox (35-65) the lead. Mike Tauchman followed with a solo home run that reached the Allegheny River to extend the lead to 4-0.

Oneil Cruz cut the deficit to three with a sacrifice fly to center field in the second inning.

Colson Montgomery singled home the White Sox fifth run of the game in the fourth before Chicago struck for two more against Heaney (4-9) in the fifth.

