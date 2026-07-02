Pirates lose ninth straight Paul Skenes start; Phillies pummel reigning Cy Young

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates lost their ninth straight game with reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes on the bump, falling 10-6 as the 24-year-old right-hander endured the worst start of his career. Skenes allowed eight runs (seven earned) across four innings and, while the Pirates offense put on a valiant comeback try, they couldn’t dig out of their early hole.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 5-0 PHI: The Phillies (49-38) tagged Paul Skenes (6-8) for two runs in the bottom of the second when Nick Gonzales committed an error on a fielders’ choice, his throw hitting Alec Bohm and trickling away from catcher Henry Davis. Trea Turner cleared the bases four pitches later with a three-run homer.

Top 3rd, 5-2 PHI: Pittsburgh (43-44) got two runs back the following inning, beginning with a leadoff home run from Davis. Konnor Griffin manufactured a small-ball run, singling and stealing second before coming home on a Bryan Reynolds base hit.

Bottom 3rd, 6-2 PHI: Left fielder Brandon Marsh gave the Phillies some immediate breathing room, homering to lead off the home half of the third.

Bottom 4th, 8-2 PHI: Another misplay took place in the fourth, left fielder Tyler Callihan failing to cut off a base hit from Bryce Harper. Instead of keeping the ball in front of him, Callihan missed and two runs crossed.

Top 5th, 8-4 PHI: Wheeler started to struggle in the fifth, but the Phillies left him in after a mound visit with two on and two out. Gonzales singled to plate a run, ending Wheeler’s night; reliever Kyle Backhus hit Jake Mangum and Jared Triolo, allowing another run.

Top 7th, 8-6 PHI: The Pirates kept chipping away in the seventh, Jared Triolo doubling home two runs after Nick Gonzales and Jake Mangum walked. Konnor Griffin smoked a line drive with two outs, but third baseman Alec Bohm was perfectly placed to end the inning.

Bottom 8th, 10-6 PHI: Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer off Dennis Santana in the eighth, putting a comeback out of reach.

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