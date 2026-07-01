Code Red Heat Advisory extended, so is access to cooling centers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The heat wave is upon us. Officials in the Pittsburgh area have extended advisories and access to places to cool down.

Allegheny County extended its Code Red Heat Advisory through Saturday.

During the advisory, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services will work with several partner agencies, including home delivery meal drivers and care management workers, to check in on older and at-risk adults.

Street teams will work to help anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness. County officials said those teams will provide water and cooling supplies.

Several cooling centers will be open in Allegheny County for anyone who needs a place to escape the heat. Click here to search for the closest cooling center to you.

The City of Pittsburgh also extended access to four cooling centers through Sunday. The locations and operating hours are:

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Friday – Sunday

12:00 – 6:00 PM

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Friday – Sunday

12:00 – 6:00 PM

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

Friday 12:00 – 6:00 PM

Saturday CLOSED

Sunday 12:00 – 6:00 PM

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Friday – Sunday 12:00 – 6:00 PM

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