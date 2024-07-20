Pirates, Nick Gonzales walk off Phillies 8-7 to begin second half

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates’ winning streak carried over into the second half of the season as they walked off the Phillies with a Nick Gonzales’ single at a packed PNC Park on Friday.

The top of the Pirates’ order feasted as Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz each reached base at least three times. Rowdy Tellez notched three RBI via sacrifice to set a team record, and Gonzales swung at the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth, roping it through the infield to cement the comeback win.

Pittsburgh (49-48) starter Martín Pérez faced each member of the Phillies’ lineup in the first inning, struggling to get outs—as was the case throughout his appearance—as Philadelphia opened a 3-0 lead. The Pirates, however, came out swinging to open the home half of the inning.

